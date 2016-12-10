100-Pound Brass Menorah Stolen From San Francisco Park
It was not a very Merry Chrismukkah indeed for the Jews of Chabad, and those who celebrate Hanukkah with them. A 6-foot-tall brass menorah was reported stolen from San Francisco's Washington Square Park on Christmas Day, which also was the first day of the Jewish Festival of Lights this year.
