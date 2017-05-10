Young Santa Maria Pianists Place in State Competition

Three Santa Maria pianists placed in the state competition for the California Association of Professional Music Teachers this past weekend. Suri Kim, 9, won first place in the contemporary music competition in her age group; Avah Girges, 9 won second place in the honors competition in her age group; and Sarah Girges, 12, won third place in the honors competition in her age group.

