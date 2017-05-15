Two People Reportedly Stabbed In Santa Maria
Initially the incident was reported as involving one victim, before a second ambulance was called for another victim found nearby. Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department, Police Department and American Medical Response along with the CalStar responded to the incident.
