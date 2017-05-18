Trial Delayed To 2018 For Men Charged With Murder of Marilyn Pharis

The trial of two men charged in connection with the death of an Air Force veteran in her northwest Santa Maria home has been pushed into 2018. Judge John McGregor granted the defense motion seeking a delay Thursday morning in the case of Victor Aureliano Ramirez Martinez, 31, and Jose Villagomez, 22. The two men have been charged in connection with the violent attack on Marilyn Pharis, 64, in her residence on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in July 2015.

