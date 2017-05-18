Trial Delayed To 2018 For Men Charged With Murder of Marilyn Pharis
The trial of two men charged in connection with the death of an Air Force veteran in her northwest Santa Maria home has been pushed into 2018. Judge John McGregor granted the defense motion seeking a delay Thursday morning in the case of Victor Aureliano Ramirez Martinez, 31, and Jose Villagomez, 22. The two men have been charged in connection with the violent attack on Marilyn Pharis, 64, in her residence on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in July 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC