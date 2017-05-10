Treatment Court to Graduate 13 Veterans

Military veterans who have successfully completed the Veterans Treatment Court program will be honored at a commencement ceremony hosted by Judge Kay Kuns, 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Santa Maria Public Library Shepard Hall. This graduation marks the 10th commencement ceremony of the Santa Maria VTC program; 13 veterans are scheduled to graduate.

