Service Club Raising Funds in Memory of Orcutt Homicide Victim Elyse Erwin

Trilogy Service Club in Nipomo is raising funds to furnish a unit at the expanded Santa Maria Domestic Violence Solutions emergency shelter in memory of Elyse Erwin, who was fatally shot in Orcutt on Easter morning, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Trilogy Service Club members also are expect to help at a May 20 barbecue for scholarship funds for Erwin's 6-year-old daughter.

