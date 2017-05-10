Science Study Inspires Student's Winn...

Science Study Inspires Student's Winning Air-Quality Project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District congratulates Jennifer Hernandez-Mora, a junior at Santa Maria High School, for her outstanding air-quality science project and recognition at the California State Science Fair. Hernandez-Mora received an honorable mention in Environmental Science for her project studying localized particle pollution using a handheld air sensor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... Sat Solarman 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC