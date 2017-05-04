Santa Maria Police Chief Plans To Leave Job Next Month
Five years after taking the helm of a Santa Maria Police Department in disarray, Chief Ralph Martin announced Wednesday that he is retiring. He also oversaw the move into the state-of-the-art police station , and led the force while it undertook one of the largest law enforcement operations in its history.
