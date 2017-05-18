Santa Maria Park to Be Named for Form...

Santa Maria Park to Be Named for Former Councilman Bob Orach

A Santa Maria park will soon sport the name of a man who spent 30 years on the City Council, but his former colleagues delivered some friendly jesting before voting on the proposal. During a Tuesday night meeting, the City Council agreed - after a some light-hearted debate about the honoree's worthiness - to rename Westgate Ranch Park after former councilman Bob Orach.

