Santa Maria Park to Be Named for Former Councilman Bob Orach
A Santa Maria park will soon sport the name of a man who spent 30 years on the City Council, but his former colleagues delivered some friendly jesting before voting on the proposal. During a Tuesday night meeting, the City Council agreed - after a some light-hearted debate about the honoree's worthiness - to rename Westgate Ranch Park after former councilman Bob Orach.
Read more at Noozhawk.
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
