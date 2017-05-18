Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Knife Attack on Parents

A Santa Maria man faces an attempted murder charge and assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly attacking his parents with a knife, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. Jhordy Diaz Ramirez, 21, was arrested May 12 after his parents were stabbed on the 300 block of East Newlove Drive, reportedly during a family dispute, according to police.

