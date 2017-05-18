Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempte...

Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Knife Attack on Parents

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Noozhawk

A Santa Maria man faces an attempted murder charge and assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly attacking his parents with a knife, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. Jhordy Diaz Ramirez, 21, was arrested May 12 after his parents were stabbed on the 300 block of East Newlove Drive, reportedly during a family dispute, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC