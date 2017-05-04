Santa Maria Elks Honor Longtime Community Volunteer, Top Students

Diane Alleman-Stevens named Citizen of the Year; Student of the Year awards go to Honor Fisher of Orcutt Academy High School and Julie Laggren of St. Joseph High School Santa Maria Elks Students of the Year, Honor Fisher of Orcutt Academy High School and Julie Laggren of St. Joseph High School, pose with Past Exalted Ruler Karen Feldpouch during a banquet Wednesday night. Diane Alleman-Stevens accepts a proclamation from Past Exalted Ruler Karen Feldpouch after being named Elks Citizen of the Year during a Wednesday night banquet.

