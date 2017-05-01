Ron Fink: Too little Cash to Run Government; Why?
The General Fund, used for public safety, parks, street repairs and other general services receive revenue from sales and property taxes. Some parts of the GF, like recreation, parks, planning and development functions partially pay for themselves by user fees that are supplemented by the GF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC