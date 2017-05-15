Rehab Starting on Senior Affordable Apartments
Peoples' Self-Help Housing will begin to rehabilitate Valentine Court Apartments in Santa Maria on May 15 with upgrades including energy efficiency improvements, new paint, appliances, and an expansion of the community building. The complex provides seniors with well-designed and safe housing, while creating a sense of community through on-site resident activities, and supportive programs to ensure households can continue to live independently.
