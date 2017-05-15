PCPA Lifts Curtain on Summer Season

PCPA's 53rd season continues this summer with dazzling productions in Santa Maria and Solvang June 15 through Oct. 1. The summer season opens with Disney's Beauty and the Beast June 15 through July 2 under the stars in the Solvang Festival Theater. Based on the beloved fairy tale, this Broadway musical features such memorable songs as Be Our Guest, Belle, and the title song, Beauty and the Beast .

