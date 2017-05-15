PCPA Lifts Curtain on Summer Season

PCPA Lifts Curtain on Summer Season

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

PCPA's 53rd season continues this summer with dazzling productions in Santa Maria and Solvang June 15 through Oct. 1. The summer season opens with Disney's Beauty and the Beast June 15 through July 2 under the stars in the Solvang Festival Theater. Based on the beloved fairy tale, this Broadway musical features such memorable songs as Be Our Guest, Belle, and the title song, Beauty and the Beast .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC