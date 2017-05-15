Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work in Santa Maria

Some three dozen people gathered Monday to start assembling data and information en route to crafting a plan to quell youth violence in the Santa Maria Valley. The second meeting of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety - with representatives of law enforcement, government, education and nonprofit groups - focused on starting to gather data of all sorts about the community, along with setting up interviews to compile resources already serving youths and families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.