Man Charged With 5 Felonies After Carjacking Father, Son in Santa Maria
A 26-year-old Santa Maria man faces five felony charges after a carjacking that traveled across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties last month Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced the charges her office filed against Baltazar Mendoza Alvarez on Wednesday. The criminal complaint alleges carjacking, kidnapping during a carjacking, robbery, leaving the scene of an accident, and evading an officer with willful disregard for safety.
