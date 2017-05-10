Hancock Pops Concert a Musical Mixed Bag

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform its annual Spring Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria. There will be a pre-concert discussion of the music at 7:15 p.m. The concert will feature an eclectic mix including: "The Star Spangled Banner," "Flourish for Wind Band," "Red Rock Mountain," "Reflective Mood," "Viva Mexico!," "Battle Hymn of the Republic," and musical highlights from the movie Frozen .

