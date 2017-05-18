Goleta City Council Approves Move to District Elections in 2022
Sparked to make the switch under the threat of litigation, Goleta will become the third Santa Barbara County city to elect council members by through district-based voting rather than at-large. Candidates who run for a council seat are required to live within the district where they seek election, and Goleta voters could only cast their ballot for applicants within the district where they reside.
