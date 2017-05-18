Five Candles on Cake for New Marian H...

Five Candles on Cake for New Marian Hospital

Marian Regional Medical Center is celebrating its five-year anniversary of the groundbreaking expansion into a new hospital building and recognizing the recent growth as a result. The community is invited to a celebration of the new hospital on Monday, May 22, at the Sue Sword Colonnade & Ardantz-Ferini Healing Garden at Marian Regional Medical Center, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria.

