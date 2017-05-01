Father, Son Carjacked in Santa Maria Escape When Suspect Stops to Rob Atascadero Gas Station

A Santa Maria man is accused of carjacking a father and son in Santa Maria, holding them at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to Atascadero, where the victims escaped while the suspect robbed a Shell gas station before fleeing, police said. The armed robbery at the Shell station at 9155 San Gabriel Rd. was reported at 9:50 Sunday morning, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.