Economic summit in Santa Maria focuses on challenges
Sacramento Bee journalist Dan Walters told a crowd of more than 300 people on Friday that liberals need to stop fretting over Donald Trump and realize that most of the problems choking California existed before 2017. "California has a lot of issues that need to be resolved," Walters said at the UC Santa Barbara North Santa Barbara County Economic Summit at the Radisson in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Discussions
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
