Economic summit in Santa Maria focuse...

Economic summit in Santa Maria focuses on challenges

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

Sacramento Bee journalist Dan Walters told a crowd of more than 300 people on Friday that liberals need to stop fretting over Donald Trump and realize that most of the problems choking California existed before 2017. "California has a lot of issues that need to be resolved," Walters said at the UC Santa Barbara North Santa Barbara County Economic Summit at the Radisson in Santa Maria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC