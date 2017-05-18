Dubroff: End of merger proposal leaves health care future up in the air
The debate over the future of health care - in the nation and in the region - comes down to a single question. Is health care a competitive marketplace where price guides choices, or is it a regulated marketplace much like a public utility? That question remains unanswered nationally as Congress grapples with how to reform or replace the Affordable Care Act.
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
