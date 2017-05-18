Ceremony Notes Risks, Sacrifices of L...

Ceremony Notes Risks, Sacrifices of Law Enforcement Officers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Noozhawk

As law enforcement members gathered in Santa Maria to remember the 10 officers killed in the line of duty across California in 2016, a retired lieutenant said he often has been asked why he chose the dangerous career. The answer is simple, said Chris Vaughn, who retired in 2011 after 30 years in law enforcement, 22 of which were with the Santa Maria Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC