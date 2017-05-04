Buellton Union School District's Jennifer Cline Named 2018 Teacher of the Year
A fifth-grade teacher at Oak Valley Elementary School in the Buellton Union School District has been named the top teacher in Santa Barbara County. County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone announced Thursday that Jennifer Cline is the 2018 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year .
