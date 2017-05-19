Beauty and the Beast, Fences and More Set for Pcpa's 53rd Season
PCPA's 53rd season continues this summer with dazzling and inspired productions in both Santa Maria and Solvang from June 15 through October 1. The family favorite - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - opens the summer season in the Solvang Festival Theater June 15 and plays through July 2 under the stars. This Broadway hit musical, which quickly sold out this past winter in Santa Maria, is based on the classic fairy tale and features a heartfelt story and an unforgettable score, including "Be Our Guest," "Belle," and the title song, "Beauty and the Beast."
