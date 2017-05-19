Beauty and the Beast, Fences and More...

Beauty and the Beast, Fences and More Set for Pcpa's 53rd Season

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

PCPA's 53rd season continues this summer with dazzling and inspired productions in both Santa Maria and Solvang from June 15 through October 1. The family favorite - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - opens the summer season in the Solvang Festival Theater June 15 and plays through July 2 under the stars. This Broadway hit musical, which quickly sold out this past winter in Santa Maria, is based on the classic fairy tale and features a heartfelt story and an unforgettable score, including "Be Our Guest," "Belle," and the title song, "Beauty and the Beast."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC