Annual Bull Canyon Run Draws a Crowd to Benefit Local Special Olympics

More than 500 runners and walkers - some competitors as young as 2 - fan out during Santa Maria's day of races Children in the youngest category begin running Saturday morning in the .5K event during Santa Maria's annual Bull Canyon Run to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Energetic runners from the youngest category at the Bull Canyon Run get a chaotic start Saturday morning in Santa Maria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.