Zodiac Aerospace Workers Help Santa Maria School 'Give and Grow'
From planting to painting, volunteers from a Santa Maria business spread out across Ontiveros Elementary School this week to transform the campus in one of several similar makeovers planned in the coming weeks. The volunteers for Thursday's event primarily came from Zodiac Aerospace which provided the Give & Grow grant along with the labor to paint murals, plant low-maintenance landscaping, build benches and storage sheds, add colorful designs to playground asphalt, create an outdoor classroom and a Chumash garden, and install fence art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC