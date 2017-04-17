Zodiac Aerospace Workers Help Santa M...

Zodiac Aerospace Workers Help Santa Maria School 'Give and Grow'

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Noozhawk

From planting to painting, volunteers from a Santa Maria business spread out across Ontiveros Elementary School this week to transform the campus in one of several similar makeovers planned in the coming weeks. The volunteers for Thursday's event primarily came from Zodiac Aerospace which provided the Give & Grow grant along with the labor to paint murals, plant low-maintenance landscaping, build benches and storage sheds, add colorful designs to playground asphalt, create an outdoor classroom and a Chumash garden, and install fence art.

