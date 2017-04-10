Woman's Body Found Outside Foster Road Offices in Santa Maria
The death of a woman outside a Santa Barbara County office building was being investigated by the Santa Maria Police Department on Sunday afternoon. At 12:48 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Foster Road, where the body was found.
