Volunteers Wanted for Peoples' Self-Help Housing Survey

Peoples' Self-Help Housing is seeking volunteers to help facilitate the organization's Santa Maria Community Impact Measurement Survey. The volunteer team will survey Santa Maria residents near Blosser Road from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Survey results will be compared to data collected in 2013 to quantify PSHH's impact on the community and will take stock of road quality, neighborhood safety and access to resources.

