Victim Speaks Out During Man's Sentencing Hearing for Child Molestation

A mother and daughter delivered emotional victim-impact statements Thursday, sharing about the girl's fear and lack of trust, as sobbing and sniffling filled a Santa Maria courtroom where their relative was sentenced for molesting two girls. Gerald Francis Gault, 68, of Santa Maria pleaded guilty earlier to two charges before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor and returned to court Thursday for his sentencing hearing.

