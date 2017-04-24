Tajiguas Recovery Project Fails Due to Error
Leaders at the Gaviota Coast Conservancy disclosed [Monday] that the County of Santa Barbara Solid Waste Division's Tajiguas Resource Recovery Project has been halted indefinitely , due to a major land use processing error committed by the County. "The TRRP is dead in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC