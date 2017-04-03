State 154 Paving Projects

Caltrans will resume a paving project on 17 miles of State Route 154 in various location from west of Edison Street to the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge following a winter suspension. Motorists may encounter one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 154 each week as follows, weather permitting, beginning Monday, April 10. Monday night through Friday morning during the overnight hours from 7 pm until 5 am for guard rail work.

