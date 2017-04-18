Service Reductions Are Focus as Santa...

Service Reductions Are Focus as Santa Barbara County Kicks Off Budget Workshops

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

Members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, from left, Steve Lavagnino, Das Williams and Joan Hartmann, listen Monday as department heads lay out their plans for helping fill the county's nearly $40 million projected budget deficit. Santa Barbara County officials kicked off their budget process Monday with an extra week of workshops, one of a few new steps in the development of the 2017-18 spending plan necessitated by a $40 million gap and new fiscal hurdles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC