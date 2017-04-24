Santa Maria Strawberry Festival Promi...

Santa Maria Strawberry Festival Promises 'A Jammin' Good Time'

Mayor Alice Patino served up bowls of berries along with tips on Friday during the 30th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival . Patino could be found at the California Women for Agriculture booth handing over bowls of the red fruit for festival goers seeking to participate in the taste test involving four varieties of the red gems.

