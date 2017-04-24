Santa Maria Strawberry Festival Promises 'A Jammin' Good Time'
Mayor Alice Patino served up bowls of berries along with tips on Friday during the 30th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival . Patino could be found at the California Women for Agriculture booth handing over bowls of the red fruit for festival goers seeking to participate in the taste test involving four varieties of the red gems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC