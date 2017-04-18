Santa Maria Gallery Displays Whimsical Art of Jean Quintana
The Valley Art Gallery in Santa Maria is featuring the work of Jean Quintana, the award-winning resident artist of Grace Harbor Studio . A reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at 1108 E. Clark, Ave. Quintana is a mixed-media artist whose work also is displayed at the Santa Maria Airport, Cypress Gallery in Lompoc, Los Olivos Gallery in Los Olivos, and Town Center Mall in Santa Maria with the Friends of the Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC