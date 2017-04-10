Santa Maria Firing Up Barbecue Throwdown to Benefit Kiwanis Kids
As the birthplace of one of the greatest American barbecue styles, it only makes sense that Santa Maria Valley should hold its own barbecue extravaganza. The inaugural Santa Maria BBQFestival Brews & Cues happens noon-6 p.m. April 22, at Santa Maria's Pioneer Park.
