Santa Maria Emergency Dispatchers Set to Move into New Police Station

Santa Maria city information technology staff test new equipment for emergency dispatchers in their new home at the Santa Maria police station at 1111 W. Betteravia Road. The dispatchers are to move in to the new facility on Wednesday, the final phase of SMPD's transition from its aging and cramped facility at 222 E. Cook St. The final occupants of the new Santa Maria police station will move in Wednesday under a carefully crafted plan to keep the emergency dispatch center operating during the relocation.

