Santa Maria Council Settles on 4 Districts For Future Elections

Friday Apr 21

Future Santa Maria City Council members will represent four districts, with the mayor still elected at large under one of the many decisions made Thursday night for the historic transition in how city leaders are selected. The special meeting also ended with the council narrowing the field of potential maps dividing the city into quadrants and postponing talks about about the sequence of the terms up for grabs in 2018 and 2020.

