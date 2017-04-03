Santa Maria Council Redirects Some CDBG Funds to Repairs at Armstrong Park
An eleventh-hour solution while doling out federal grant funds means the city of Santa Maria will have the money to replace the Armstrong Park play structure damaged by fire. With new rules in place, the city of Santa Maria conducted an annual hand-out of federal grant funds Tuesday night, but wrestled with how to include money for the Recreation and Parks Department.
