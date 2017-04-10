Santa Maria Church Marks Good Friday With Passion Play Presentation
Hundreds of residents showed up Friday afternoon in northwest Santa Maria for the annual re-enactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ. With adults and children filling the audience, St. John Neumann Catholic Church once again presented the Passion Play depicting the trial, suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday.
