Righetti High a California Star Honor Roll School
Righetti High School in Santa Maria has been named a California Star Honor Roll School, making the school one of about 1,800 in the state to receive the distinction. The selection was made by the Educational Results Partnership and the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence after an extensive analysis of student data from every public school in California.
