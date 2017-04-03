Nominate Santa Maria for $20,000 Park...

Nominate Santa Maria for $20,000 Park Improvements Grant

Tuesday

With a mouse click or a smartphone swipe, Santa Maria residents can help try to replace popular park playground equipment destroyed by a recent fire. Visit nrpa.org/beinspired to nominate the city of Santa Maria for a $20,000 grant.

