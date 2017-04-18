Murder Trial for Former Hancock College Athletes Delayed Till Summer
The Santa Barbara County Superior Court murder trial of two former Allan Hancock College basketball players has been postponed until summer, effectively delaying another unrelated homicide case. On Monday, defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego sought the delay after earlier receiving what Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch called "voluminous discovery."
