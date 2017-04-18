Mother of Murdered Man Receives Courage Award
A mother's strength in the wake of her son's gruesome murder and detectives' compassion while investigating sexual assaults were highlighted Wednesday during a National Crime Victims' Rights Week ceremony in Santa Maria. Navarro, whose 28-year-old son, Anthony Ibarra, was tortured and fatally stabbed March 17, 2013, sat through the months-long trial of the multiple defendants charged in the slaying.
