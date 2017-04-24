Missing Elderly Man Found in Crashed Vehicle Near Harris Grade North of Lompoc
An elderly Santa Maria man reported missing by his family was found with non-life-threatening injuries in his crashed vehicle after a Santa Barbara County Search Tuesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Department. The 86-year-old man was reported missing by concerned family members around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, after he didn't return home the previous night, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
