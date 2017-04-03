Local Landfills Turn to Falconry to Ward Off Trash-Plundering Seagulls
As soon as Beavis launched from the window of Craig Golden's truck, the seagulls dispersed, squawking their displeasure at another interrupted meal at the Lompoc Landfill . It took the hawk one short swoop through the air to disperse the birds for the rest of the morning.
