Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Maria

Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Maria

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Edhat

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the murder of 28-year- old Elyse Marie Erwin of Santa Maria. Erwin was shot and killed in the early hours of Easter morning, April 16, 2017, when she went to visit a friend in the 100 block of Goodwin Road in Santa Maria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at April 24 at 9:49PM PDT

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,180 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC