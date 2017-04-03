High Flying Fun Takes Off at Family K...

High Flying Fun Takes Off at Family Kite Festival

Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of brightly colored kites soaring into the sky at the 8th annual Free Family Kite Festival, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, Santa Maria. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend this community event, presented by the Discovery Museum and the Santa Maria Public Airport.

