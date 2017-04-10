Hearing for Santa Maria MS-13 Gang Homicide Court Case Continued To June

Twelve men charged in connection with multiple gang-related homicides in Santa Maria appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday for a pair of brief hearings, but did not enter pleas to the charges. Judge John McGregor continued the arraignment hearing until June 2 at the request of defense attorneys, one of whom is new to the case involving criminal grand jury indictments handed down last summer.

