Hearing for Santa Maria MS-13 Gang Homicide Court Case Continued To June

Twelve men charged in connection with multiple gang-related homicides in Santa Maria appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday for a pair of brief hearings, but did not enter pleas to the charges. Judge John McGregor continued the arraignment hearing until June 2 at the request of defense attorneys, one of whom is new to the case involving criminal grand jury indictments handed down last summer.

