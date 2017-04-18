Grand Jury Reports on Doubled Sewer Fees
When rates nearly doubled in the Laguna County Sanitation District, the Grand Jury got involved to investigate why. The district has operated sewer and wastewater treatment for the Santa Maria area since 1959, and its equipment has been upgraded in bits and pieces over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC